From Ivy League To Corporate Leadership: Shravin Bharti Mittal's Journey

India's top talent frequently seeks opportunities abroad to advance their education and careers. Shravin Bharti Mittal exemplifies this trend. After graduating from Harvard Business School, he became managing director of Bharti Global Ltd., the international investment branch of Bharti Enterprises.

Shravin Mittal, the son of billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, began his career in finance in 2014 at Better Capital, a British private equity firm. He later moved to SoftBank, where he continued to build his experience in investment.

Shravin is currently the founder of Unbound Ltd., a technology investment company that focuses on supporting the growth of long-term enterprises. The company has made investments in several businesses, including Databricks, Snowflake, Asana, mPharma, Cars24, Forto, Syfe, and Paack.

In 2017, Shravin became the managing director of Bharti Global Ltd., the investment arm of Bharti Enterprises. Before this role, he served as managing director at Airtel, overseeing operations in Africa and India from 2010 to 2012. His earlier experience includes working in investment banking at JPMorgan, specialising in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector.

While completing his MBA at Harvard Business School in 2014, Shravin interned at Dropbox. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the University of Bath. Following his MBA, he returned to Better Capital as an assistant director until February 2016, after which he took on an investment role at SoftBank.

In 2015, Shravin married Sakshi Mittal, his former classmate from The British School in Delhi. His twin brother, Kavin Bharti Mittal, is the founder of Hike, the company behind Hike Messenger and the Rush Gaming Universe mobile gaming platform.