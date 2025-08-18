From Groceries To Ground: Zepto, Abhinandan Lodha Pitch '10-Minute' Land Delivery

Quick commerce player Zepto, best known for groceries-on-demand, has found itself in yet another unconventional partnership, this time with real estate developer the House of Abhinandan Lodha.

In a new ad campaign released around Janmashtami, HoABL showcased sprawling land plots with a quirky Zepto twist: the film ends with a delivery partner carrying a visual representation of those plots. The tagline reads “This Janmashtami, reimagine land investments, with India’s largest branded land developer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha and Zepto.”

What remains unclear, however, is whether Zepto will act purely as a marketing showcase for HoABL or actually facilitate plot sales in a model akin to 99acres and MagicBricks.

This isn't Zepto's first brush with unusual collaborations. Earlier in February, it tied up with Czech carmaker Skoda to offer test drives for its compact SUV, Kylaq. The campaign however went viral for the wrong reasons. Users believed Zepto was promising to deliver cars in 10 minutes, a claim cofounder Aadit Palicha later clarified.

The latest splashy campaign also comes at a time when Zepto is busy prepping for its India listing. The quick-commerce unicorn recently raised Rs 400 crore from Motilal Oswal Financial Services to boost its Indian shareholding.

Zepto is simultaneously closing a fresh primary round led by existing investors General Catalyst and Avenir Growth. The round will also feature a Rs 1,500 crore infusion from its founders, who are raising debt from Edelweiss Alternative Asset, domestic family offices, and smaller credit funds.

These moves follow smaller stake purchases in Zepto by Elcid Investments and mapping solutions company MapmyIndia, facilitated by Motilal Oswal’s wealth management arm.

The company has already shifted its domicile to India and rebranded itself as it gears up for an IPO.