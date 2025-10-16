From Groceries To Bullion: Swiggy Instamart To Deliver 1kg Silver Bricks, Gold Coins This Dhanteras
Quick-commerce major Swiggy Instamart has announced that it will deliver 1 kg silver bricks along with gold and silver coins in some metro cities on the occasion of Dhanteras, the company said in a release on Thursday.
Instamart has partnered with brands like Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers, Muthoot Exim, Mia by Tanishq and new entrants like Gullak to offer certified gold and silver coins. It will also deliver other items like silver jewelry and utensils for the occasion.
Customers will be able to order gold in weights ranging from 0.1 gram to 10 gram and silver brick of 1 kg in ranging prices. In addition, Instamart rolled out an exclusive early bird offer for the first 10,000 customers purchasing gold coins of 1 gm or above on Dhanteras, who will receive a Rs 100 discount.
"All gold coins bear 999 hallmarking and involve no making charges, while silver coins are certified in purity," Swiggy said in its statement.
Over the past few years, demand for gold and silver on Instamart has seen steady uptake, especially during festivals like Akshaya Tritiya and Dhanteras. Last year, cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Ahmedabad placed the most precious-metal orders on the platform. The 1 gm gold coin remains the most popular denomination, the company added.
Gold prices scaled a new peak for the fourth consecutive session in the international market on Thursday. The precious metal jumped 0.5% to $4,227 an ounce in the spot market.
Ahead of Diwali, MCX gold prices reached a new record high of Rs 1,28,395 per 10 grams on Thursday.
Spot silver prices jumped 0.4% to $53.25, just a few cents lower than its life high. Palladium and platinum were up 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively. On MCX, silver also climbed to Rs 1,64,660 per kg.