From Dove To Vicks: P&G, Emami, HUL Slash Prices To Extend GST Benefits — Check New Rate

Procter & Gamble has issued a revised the price of products under brands Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Pampers (diapers), Gillette, Old Spice and Oral-B, among others.

Vicks Action 500 Advance and Vicks Inhaler prices have been reduced from Rs 69 to Rs 64, as the GST rate has gone down from 12% to 5%. Similarly, in its Shampoo portfolio, which includes brands as Head & Shoulders and Pantene, the company has reduced prices as GST duty has gone down in this category from 18% GST to 5%.

From Sept. 22, prices of Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol (300ml) will cost Rs 320 and Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky (72ml) will cost Rs 79. Pantene Shampoo Hair Fall Control and Pantene Shampoo Deep Repair (340ml) prices have also been reduced to Rs 355.

P&G India has also slashed prices in its Baby Care portfolio, where GST on diapers is going down from 12% to 5% GST and Baby Wipes from 18% to 5%.

It is also going to reduce prices of its Gillette and Old Spice. Now a Gillette Shaving Cream Regular (30gm) will cost Rs 40, Gillette Shaving Brush will be available at Rs 75 and Old Spice After Shave Lotion Original (150ml) at Rs 284.

The price of the Oral-B Everyday Care Toothbrush has been reduced to Rs 30 from Rs 35.