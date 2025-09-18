From Dove To Vicks: P&G, Emami, HUL Slash Prices To Extend GST Benefits — Check New Rate
P&G India has also slashed prices in its Baby Care portfolio, where GST on diapers is going down from 12% to 5% GST and Baby Wipes from 18% to 5%.
Leading FMCG companies have announced a price cut on products like soaps, shampoo, baby diapers, toothpaste, razors, and after-shave lotions, effective from Sept. 22 to extend the GST rate cut benefits to consumers.
Firms such as Procter & Gamble Ltd., Emami Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. have come up with new price lists.
P&G Cuts Prices Of Its Products
Procter & Gamble has issued a revised the price of products under brands Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Pampers (diapers), Gillette, Old Spice and Oral-B, among others.
Vicks Action 500 Advance and Vicks Inhaler prices have been reduced from Rs 69 to Rs 64, as the GST rate has gone down from 12% to 5%. Similarly, in its Shampoo portfolio, which includes brands as Head & Shoulders and Pantene, the company has reduced prices as GST duty has gone down in this category from 18% GST to 5%.
From Sept. 22, prices of Head & Shoulders Cool Menthol (300ml) will cost Rs 320 and Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky (72ml) will cost Rs 79. Pantene Shampoo Hair Fall Control and Pantene Shampoo Deep Repair (340ml) prices have also been reduced to Rs 355.
P&G India has also slashed prices in its Baby Care portfolio, where GST on diapers is going down from 12% to 5% GST and Baby Wipes from 18% to 5%.
It is also going to reduce prices of its Gillette and Old Spice. Now a Gillette Shaving Cream Regular (30gm) will cost Rs 40, Gillette Shaving Brush will be available at Rs 75 and Old Spice After Shave Lotion Original (150ml) at Rs 284.
The price of the Oral-B Everyday Care Toothbrush has been reduced to Rs 30 from Rs 35.
Emami Cuts Prices Of Its Products
Emami is also reducing prices on Boroplus Antiseptic Cream, Navratna Ayurvedic Oil and talc, Zandu balm etc. The home-grown FMCG firm is reducing prices of Boroplus Ayurvedic Antiseptic Cream (80ml) to Rs 155 from Rs 165, Navratna Ayurvedic Oil Cool (180ml) to Rs 145 from Rs 155 starting September 22. The price of DermiCool Prickly Heat Powder Menthol Regular (150 gm) will be reduced from Rs 159 to Rs 149.
The price of Kesh King Gold Ayurvedic Oil (100 ml) has been reduced to Rs 178. Prices of Zandu Balm (25ml) have been cut to Rs 118. It has also slashed prices of Zandu Sona Chandi Chyawanplus (900gm) to Rs 361 from Rs 385.
In soaps, Emami has reduced prices of Boroplus Antiseptic Moisturizing Sandal Soap (125 gm pack of 6) from Rs 384 to Rs 342.
HUL Slash Prices Of Its Products
Leading FMCG major HUL has also announced to reduce price of its consumer product range, including Dove shampoo, Horlicks, Kissan Jam, Bru Coffee, Lux and Lifebuoy Soaps.
It has reduced the prices of Dove Hair Fall Shampoo to Rs 435 and Dove Serum Bar to Rs 40. Clinic Plus Strong & Long Shampoo (355 ml) will cost Rs 340, and Sunsilk Black Shine Shampoo (350 ml) will cost Rs 370.
In soaps, the price of Lifebuoy (4 packs of 75gm) has been reduced to Rs 60 from Rs 68 and LUX Radiant Glow Soap (4 packs of 75gm) to Rs 85 from Rs 96.
The price of Closeup toothpaste (150 gm) has been reduced to Rs 129 from Rs 145.
In health drink category, the price of Horlicks Chocolate (200gm) has been reduced to Rs 110 from Rs 130 and Boost (200 gm) from Rs 124 to Rs 110.
HUL has also reduced prices of Kissan Ketchup (850gm) to Rs 93 from Rs 100 and Kissan Jam (200gm) from Rs 90 to Rs 80.
Prices of BRU Coffee (75 gm) will cost Rs 270 from Rs 300.
(With Input From PTI)