From AI Aces To Market Titans: NDTV Profit's 'Ignite' To Kick Off With Star-Studded Agenda
The event, scheduled from 3 p.m. onwards at Mumbai's Sofitel , will focus on discussions around NDTV Profit Ignite - Diwali Edition.
The Diwali stage for NDTV Profit's 'Ignite' (scheduled from 3 p.m. onwards at Mumbai's Sofitel) has been set with prominent industry figures ready to weigh in on an array of topics. From MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ashishkumar Chauhan and founders of Screener AI, Ayush Mittal and Pratyush Mittal, to famous actor and businessman Vivek Oberoi here is what Ignite has in store for attendees on Oct. 10, 2025.
After the Keynote speech by NDTV Profit’s Managing Editor Tamanna Inamdar around 3:05 p.m., Chauhan will hold a candid chat between 3:15-3:30 p.m. on the topic 'Ringing In The New Samvat', where he will reflect on the year gone by and shares his vision for the markets ahead.
Following this, an insightful discourse on Artificial Intelligence (AI) is scheduled between 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., headlined by AI experts like Ayush and Pratyush, and CEO and Founder of Jarvis Invest, Sumit Chanda. The AI aces will delve into how intelligent machines and advanced algorithms are reinventing the essence of smart trading.
Later in the evening, 'Samvat 2082: Time For Bulls To Roar' by Manish Chokhani, veteran investor & Director, Enam Holdings and Ramesh Damani, value investor & member of BSE will take place. The session will reinforce confidence in India’s long term investment story and spotlight the opportunities poised to define the next decade, with an interactive Q&A inviting the audience to explore their expert perspectives in depth.
Towards the end of Ignite, actor & businessman Vivek Oberoi along with market investor Vijay Kedia, will hold a fireside chat on 'Investment Playbook: How To Spot The Hits'.
More On The Roster
Here is a list of other exciting discussions in the line-up:
'Every Indian Insured: Can We Achieve The Dream?': Featuring Jyoti Swarup, Senior Vice President & Head - Business Developer & Strategic Alliances, Axis Max Life and Harshvardhan Roongta, CFP, Roongta Securities , the session will focus on India’s dream of insuring every citizen is becoming a powerful reality through innovative insurance models, expanding outreach, and growing collaboration across sectors.
'Mere Paas SIP Hai ': This will include speakers S Naren, Executive Director & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC and Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management & AMFI Chairman. The session will cut through the noise to highlight strategic investing via SIPs, decoding investor trends, portfolio discipline, and the competitive edge mutual funds provide in building long-term, resilient portfolios. Essential insights for serious investors aiming to harness the power of systematic investing in a dynamic market.
'GST Reforms: Unlocking Consumption Appetite' : Mayank Shah, Vice President, Parle Products; Mohit Sud, Group President, Unitary Cooling Products, Blue Staralong with Rumit Dugar, CFO, BlueStone are the speakers for the evening.
'Market Mantra: Power Of Patience': Headed by Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak AMC , the discussion will be on markets and Vikram Samvat 2082.