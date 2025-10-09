From AI Aces To Market Titans: NDTV Profit's 'Ignite' To Kick Off With Star-Studded Agenda

The Diwali stage for NDTV Profit's 'Ignite' (scheduled from 3 p.m. onwards at Mumbai's Sofitel) has been set with prominent industry figures ready to weigh in on an array of topics. From MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ashishkumar Chauhan and founders of Screener AI, Ayush Mittal and Pratyush Mittal, to famous actor and businessman Vivek Oberoi here is what Ignite has in store for attendees on Oct. 10, 2025.

After the Keynote speech by NDTV Profit’s Managing Editor Tamanna Inamdar around 3:05 p.m., Chauhan will hold a candid chat between 3:15-3:30 p.m. on the topic 'Ringing In The New Samvat', where he will reflect on the year gone by and shares his vision for the markets ahead.

Following this, an insightful discourse on Artificial Intelligence (AI) is scheduled between 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., headlined by AI experts like Ayush and Pratyush, and CEO and Founder of Jarvis Invest, Sumit Chanda. The AI aces will delve into how intelligent machines and advanced algorithms are reinventing the essence of smart trading.

Later in the evening, 'Samvat 2082: Time For Bulls To Roar' by Manish Chokhani, veteran investor & Director, Enam Holdings and Ramesh Damani, value investor & member of BSE will take place. The session will reinforce confidence in India’s long term investment story and spotlight the opportunities poised to define the next decade, with an interactive Q&A inviting the audience to explore their expert perspectives in depth.

Towards the end of Ignite, actor & businessman Vivek Oberoi along with market investor Vijay Kedia, will hold a fireside chat on 'Investment Playbook: How To Spot The Hits'.