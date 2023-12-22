From Adani Ports To Delhivery: UBS Initiates Coverage On Logistics Stocks

UBS has initiated coverage on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Container Corp. of India and Delhivery Ltd.

The global investment bank has initiated a 'neutral' rating on Adani Ports, as its risk-reward is balanced given its valuation limits potential upside and modest organic volume growth trajectory, it said.

"We expect favourable industry structure with supply-side consolidation and incremental demand-side spread to support Delhivery's growth," it said in a Dec. 21 note.

UBS is cautious on Container Corp. of India, given its market share loss, a lack of shift towards rail traffic and relatively expensive valuations.