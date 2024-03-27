From 152 Kg To 81 Kg, Housing.com CEO Shares Transformation Journey

Dhruv Agarwala, the CEO of the popular real estate platform Housing.com, has shared the story of his incredible weight loss journey in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post.

Agarwala revealed that his journey began in 2021 when he experienced a health scare while visiting India. Initially mistaking heartburn for a heart attack, he found himself in the emergency room of a hospital. At the time, he weighed a staggering 151.7 kg and was dealing with pre-diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea, for which he had been taking medications for four years.

The frightening experience served as a wake-up call for Agarwala to take control of his health. Determined to make a change, he embarked on a transformative journey, shedding an impressive 71 kg in just two years.

Agarwala completely overhauled his lifestyle, focusing on regular exercise and healthy eating habits. He began strength-training sessions three times a week with a personal trainer in Singapore and increased his daily step count to 12,000. Inspired by tennis legend Roger Federer, Agarwala set his sights on achieving a similar physique, aiming for a weight of 80 kg.

In addition to exercise, Agarwala made significant changes to his diet, reducing his daily calorie intake to 1,700 calories. He practised portion control, eliminated alcohol, processed foods, and fried foods from his diet, and incorporated more protein-rich foods into his meals. His meals now comprise dal, vegetables, grilled chicken, and fish, with healthy snacks such as nuts, carrots, cucumbers, and yoghurt.

Agarwala's dedication to his health and fitness paid off, with him losing 20 kg within four months of starting his journey. He continued to push himself by taking up running and swimming in 2023, further contributing to his weight loss success.

Reflecting on his journey, Agarwala expressed pride in his accomplishments and the positive impact they've had on his life. He emphasised the importance of sustaining his weight loss by maintaining his fitness levels and never becoming complacent.

Agarwala, who grew up in Kolkata, attributed his weight gain to unhealthy eating habits and a lack of regular exercise. However, through determination and dedication, he has successfully transformed his life and is now enjoying the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.