Fratelli Vineyards Eyes Expansion Of Wine Tourism With 40-Room Resort

Fratelli Vineyards Ltd. is set to expand into wine tourism with the launch of a 40-room resort in Maharashtra in a bid to capitalise on the growing interest in experiential travel and wine culture.

“Wine tourism is an expanding segment within the global tourism industry, and our foray into tourism is a natural progression," Gaurav Sekhri, managing director of Fratelli Vineyards, told NDTV Profit.

"We appointed an architect, and a basic concept is in place. We are also engaged in talks with a third party for a management contract, as we do not have expertise in hospitality," he said, adding that the property is expected to be operational in the second half of 2026.

The upcoming project is being developed within a 200-acre vineyard situated in the Solapur region of Maharashtra. It will also mark Fratelli's maiden resort, responding to the "terrific" demand for the four guest rooms it occasionally offers at its vineyard, said Sekhri.

Fratelli has allocated Rs 100 crore towards capital expenditure over the next two years.

The tourism project will require an investment of around Rs 60 crore. "We envision this as high-end property aimed at maintaining its exclusivity," he said.

In India, Sula Vineyards Ltd. initiated the wine tourism concept by establishing the first wine tasting room in 2005. The largest winery in the country operates three resorts, offering a total of 103 accommodations.

Last fiscal, Sula welcomed 4 lakh visitors. Buoyed by this traffic, the company is also in the process of adding more rooms and building new tasting rooms.