FPIs Inject Rs 3,864 Crore Into Indian Equities In Early Phase Of New Year

Foreign portfolio investors kicked off the new year cautiously, investing Rs 3,864 crore in Indian equities during the first two weeks of January. This move comes amid increased geopolitical tensions, reflecting a careful approach by investors.

The inflows have decelerated compared to what was witnessed in Dec. 2023, following the record-setting month where investments reached an all-time high of Rs 66,135 crore.

India received the highest-ever foreign portfolio inflows in 2023 and surpassed emerging market peers amid global volatility and valuation concerns.

Foreign investors net-bought Indian equities worth Rs 1.71 lakh crore as of Dec. 29, according to National Securities Depository Ltd. That's more than the previous record of 1.70 lakh crore.