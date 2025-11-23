FPI Pullback, Thanksgiving Cues, Sudeep Pharma IPO, Bonus–Dividend Rush — The Week Ahead

Benchmark indices closed the week that passed on a weaker note, even as select sectors managed to post gains. The rupee softened against the dollar, and foreign investors turned sellers after a brief buying streak. Domestic institutions, however, continued to support the market.

The week ahead will be shaped by key global economic data releases and a lighter US trading schedule. In the domestic market, a mainboard IPO, several SME issues, and a busy lineup of corporate actions are set to keep investors engaged.

Take a look at the line up for the week ahead: