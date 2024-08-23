Foxconn Invests $144 Million In Karnataka Facility

Electronics manufacturing behemoth Foxconn has invested roughly Rs 1,200 crore, equivalent to about $144 million, into its subsidiary, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt., in Karnataka, as per the latest regulatory filing.

On Aug. 21, Foxconn Singapore Pte, the company's Singapore-based division, acquired 120.4 crore shares of Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development at the rate of Rs 10 per share.