Four Indian B-Schools Make It To LinkedIn Global Top 20 MBA Rankings — Check Out Which Ones
India's management institutes are holding their own on the world stage. In LinkedIn's 2025 ranking of the Top 100 MBA Programs, four Indian business schools have landed in the global top 20, underscoring the growing appeal of homegrown MBAs in an increasingly competitive global job market.
The Indian School of Business leads the pack, taking the no. 5 spot worldwide. With campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, The ISB is recognised for fast-tracking career advancement and producing alumni who thrive in roles like product managers, program managers and consultants.
Close on its heels are the three IIMs: Calcutta (ranked 16), Ahmedabad (17) and Bangalore (20). Both IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad stand out for networking opportunities, helping alumni build powerful connections across India's corporate hubs, from Mumbai and Delhi to Bengaluru.
IIM Bangalore, meanwhile, is highlighted for strengths in product strategy and software product management, reflecting the institute's synergy with India's tech ecosystem.
The presence of multiple IIMs alongside global stalwarts like Stanford, Harvard and INSEAD points to the rising international stature of India's management education. Notably, ISB has edged ahead of several Ivy League and European institutions in LinkedIn's outcomes-based list.
LinkedIn's ranking, built entirely on alumni career outcomes, analysed how graduates land jobs, climb the corporate ladder and expand professional networks. Since 2010, the platform notes, the share of global senior leaders and entrepreneurs holding an MBA has jumped 32% and 87%, respectively, signalling the enduring value of the degree.
For Indian aspirants weighing whether to study abroad or stay closer to home, LinkedIn's list makes one thing clear: India's top B-schools are no longer just local powerhouses, but globally competitive launchpads for leadership careers.