Four Indian B-Schools Make It To LinkedIn Global Top 20 MBA Rankings — Check Out Which Ones

India's management institutes are holding their own on the world stage. In LinkedIn's 2025 ranking of the Top 100 MBA Programs, four Indian business schools have landed in the global top 20, underscoring the growing appeal of homegrown MBAs in an increasingly competitive global job market.

The Indian School of Business leads the pack, taking the no. 5 spot worldwide. With campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali, The ISB is recognised for fast-tracking career advancement and producing alumni who thrive in roles like product managers, program managers and consultants.

Close on its heels are the three IIMs: Calcutta (ranked 16), Ahmedabad (17) and Bangalore (20). Both IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad stand out for networking opportunities, helping alumni build powerful connections across India's corporate hubs, from Mumbai and Delhi to Bengaluru.