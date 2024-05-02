Four In Ten Health Insurance Policyholders Struggle During Claim Processing: Survey

Around 1.6 lakh cases, out of 5.5 lakh pending consumer complaints, received by the Department of Consumer Affairs is related to the insurance sector.

The Consumer Affairs Department wrote to the Ministry of Finance that the insurance agents should maintain an audio and visual record of their sales pitch, in order to keep the policy buyers aware of all the policy features, according to a survey by Local Circles.

The survey received over 39,000 responses, out of which 67% respondents were men, while 33% were women. 46% respondents were from tier-1 cities, while 32% were from tier-2, and 22% were from tier-3, 4 and rural districts.

The survey lists major issues faced by the policyholders. It includes: