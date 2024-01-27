German Companies Test Four-Day Work Week to Fight Labor Crisis

While staff work fewer hours during the experiment for the same pay, their output should stay steady — or even increase, according to New Zealand-based non-profit 4 Day Week Global, which is leading the pilot. Aside from that boost in productivity, companies are also expected to benefit from a drop in costly absences due to stress, illness and burnout. The average 21.3 days Germans were incapable to work in 2022 meant a loss of a staggering €207 billion in value added, according to the Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.