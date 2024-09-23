NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsFortis Healthcare Names Indrajit Banerjee As Interim Chairman
Fortis Healthcare Names Indrajit Banerjee As Interim Chairman

Ravi Rajagopal, chairman and independent director, had indicated he would step down from the post with effect from Sept. 30, 2024.

23 Sep 2024, 04:50 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The board of Fortis Healthcare has decided to designate Banerjee as the chairman with effect from Oct. 1, 2024 till the vacancy is filled. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Fortis Healthcare Ltd. has appointed Indrajit Banerjee as interim chairman, effective Oct. 1, 2024. The company's board has approved the appointment of Banerjee, independent director, till the regular vacancy is filled, as per an exchange filing on Monday.

The company is evaluating candidatures for appointment as independent director to fill the vacancy and who, subject to relevant corporate approvals, could assume the role of the chairman, Fortis Healthcare said.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed 1.49% lower at Rs 596.75 per share, compared to a 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

(With inputs from PTI).

