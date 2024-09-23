Fortis Healthcare Names Indrajit Banerjee As Interim Chairman

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. has appointed Indrajit Banerjee as interim chairman, effective Oct. 1, 2024. The company's board has approved the appointment of Banerjee, independent director, till the regular vacancy is filled, as per an exchange filing on Monday.

Earlier, Ravi Rajagopal, chairman and independent director, had indicated he would step down from the post with effect from Sept. 30, 2024.

The company is evaluating candidatures for appointment as independent director to fill the vacancy and who, subject to relevant corporate approvals, could assume the role of the chairman, Fortis Healthcare said.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed 1.49% lower at Rs 596.75 per share, compared to a 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

(With inputs from PTI).