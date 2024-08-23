Former Steel Secretary Urges Action Against Unfair Imports And Dumping In Indian Steel Market

Indian steel market is hit by “unfair imports and dumping” amid a demand slump in China and the government needs to take action in a time-bound manner, former steel secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha has said. "If you take flat steel products, imports are certainly an issue. The slump in the Chinese market has really shaken the (domestic) market," Sinha, who superannuated on July 31, said at the 7th edition of BigMint's Indian Iron Ore and Pellet Summit on Friday.