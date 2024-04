Humayun Dhanrajgir, former executive vice chairman and managing director of Glaxo India, has died. He is survived by his wife Jini and sons, Nikhil and Ashok.

The pharmaceutical industry veteran has been on the board of several companies, including Kodak India Pvt., Neuland Laboratories Ltd. and HDFC Asset Management Co. He is a past president of the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India.