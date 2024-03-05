Foreign Funds See India And China As Separate Entities: HSBC's Herald Van Der Linde
Foreign funds did not quit India when China began its recent rally over the last few weeks, suggesting investors are treating China and India separately, according to Herald Van Der Linde, head of Asia Equity Strategy at HSBC.
Linde remains positive about India, expecting a gradual increase rather than a sharp rally.
The current India story revolves around visible and robust earnings growth and is not overly dependent on macro factors such as decisions by the central bank or interest rates in the country, Linde told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah. This type of earnings growth sets India apart in a positive light, he said.
However, in the scenario of rising global interest rates, accelerating inflation in the U.S., and the U.S. market experiencing a significant correction, it is unlikely that India could expect its market to rise independently. Instead, emerging markets, including India, would likely follow the trends in the U.S. market to a certain extent, he said.
Uneven valuations are high in India, but a recent trend shows small caps underperforming a bit while larger caps are gaining traction, Linde said. This is considered a positive development, indicating value in the market. The market is expected to slowly rise rather than experience a significant rally, he said.
Outlook On Rate Cuts
The economy cannot expect interest rates to remain at their current levels for an extended period; they have to decrease at some point in time, Linde said.
The anticipation is that around the middle of this year, the first rate cut will occur, followed by a gradual continuation into the second half of the year and extending into the next calendar year, he said.
This gradual process of easing in interest rates is viewed positively by equities in general, with a particular focus on emerging markets, especially those demonstrating strong growth like India, Linde said.