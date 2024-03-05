Foreign Funds See India And China As Separate Entities: HSBC's Herald Van Der Linde

Foreign funds did not quit India when China began its recent rally over the last few weeks, suggesting investors are treating China and India separately, according to Herald Van Der Linde, head of Asia Equity Strategy at HSBC.

Linde remains positive about India, expecting a gradual increase rather than a sharp rally.

The current India story revolves around visible and robust earnings growth and is not overly dependent on macro factors such as decisions by the central bank or interest rates in the country, Linde told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah. This type of earnings growth sets India apart in a positive light, he said.

However, in the scenario of rising global interest rates, accelerating inflation in the U.S., and the U.S. market experiencing a significant correction, it is unlikely that India could expect its market to rise independently. Instead, emerging markets, including India, would likely follow the trends in the U.S. market to a certain extent, he said.