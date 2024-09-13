Ford Motor To Restart Manufacturing At Its Chennai Plant For Exports Only

Ford Motor Co. has decided to restart manufacturing in India, but for the world.

The American carmaker, which ceased local operations exactly three years ago, has signed a letter of intent with the Tamil Nadu government to restart manufacturing at its Chennai plant, according to a statement.

The facility will be repurposed to focus on manufacturing for export to global markets, as part of the company’s Ford+ growth plan.

"We are grateful for the ongoing support from the Tamil Nadu government as we explored different options for the Chennai plant,” Kay Hart, who is the president of Ford International Markets Group, said in the statement. “This step aims to underscore our ongoing commitment to India as we intend to leverage the manufacturing expertise available in Tamil Nadu to serve new global markets.”

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin, who signed the letter of intent with Hart, welcomed Ford back into his state.

"Had a very engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors," he tweeted. "(We) explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three-decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world!"

Ford Motor currently employs 12,000 people in Tamil Nadu for its global operations, a number expected to grow by 2,500 to 3,000 jobs within the next three years. Combined with the engine manufacturing operations in Sanand, India is Ford’s second-largest salaried workforce worldwide.

Ford also continues to serve its one million customers in India with customer support, including service, aftermarket parts, and warranty.