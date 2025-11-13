Ford CEO Warns Of 'Skilled Labour Crisis' In US After 5,000 Unfilled Posts

Ford Motor Company is facing an acute shortage of skilled workers, its CEO, Jim Farley, has said. Speaking on the Office Hours: Business Edition podcast, he said the company currently has 5,000 open mechanic positions available, each offering a $1,20,000 salary, which is nearly double the median American wage.

“This isn’t just a Ford problem,” Fortune reported Ford as saying, underlining the larger challenge in the US labour market for jobs entailing training and hands-on skills. “We’re in trouble in our country. We’re not talking about this enough,” he said. “We have over a million openings in critical jobs: emergency services, trucking, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, and tradesmen. It’s a very serious thing.”

Even as US President Donald Trump emphasises bringing manufacturing back to the US, a gap remains between available roles and people prepared to take them. According to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, more than four lakh manufacturing jobs were open in August 2025, even when the unemployment rate was 4.3%, which is higher than in previous years, reported Fortune. According to a 2024 study by the Manufacturing Institute and Deloitte, more than half of the 200 surveyed manufacturing companies said recruiting and retaining employees were their biggest challenge.

Farley emphasised the historical significance of jobs in the trades, pointing out that positions at Ford helped build a stable life for generations. His grandfather, who worked on the iconic Model T as employee number 389, benefited from such opportunities. “Jobs in the trades made our country what it is,” he said.