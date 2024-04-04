Forbes Billionaires: India Adds 25 New Entrants Including Motilal Oswal

Topping the charts among Indian billionaires is Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, with a net worth of $116 billion. Ambani's wealth not only earns him the title of India's richest person but also places him as the first Asian to break into the exclusive $100-billion club, landing him the ninth spot in the global rankings.

Following closely behind Ambani is Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group, who has bagged second position with a net worth of $84 billion.

Securing the third spot on the list is Shiv Nadar, co-founder of HCL Technologies, with a net worth of $36.9 billion.

Savitri Jindal, hailed as India's richest woman, occupies the fourth position with a net worth of $33.5 billion. Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals, rounds up the top five with a net worth of $26.7 billion.

This year's list also welcomes 25 new faces to the coveted billionaire club, signifying the growing prosperity and entrepreneurial spirit in the country.

Among the newcomers are Ramesh Kunhikannan, Kabir Mulchandani, Ramesh Jaisinghani, Onkar Kanwar, Naresh Trehan, and others.