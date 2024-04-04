Forbes Billionaires: India Adds 25 New Entrants Including Motilal Oswal
Among the newcomers are Ramesh Kunhikannan, Kabir Mulchandani, Ramesh Jaisinghani, Onkar Kanwar, Naresh Trehan, and others.
Forbes has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the world's billionaires for 2024, showcasing the wealth amassed by the globe's richest individuals.
In the latest release, India stands tall securing third position with a total of 200 billionaires, a significant increase from the 169 billionaires featured in the previous year's list.
Their combined wealth is nearing a trillion dollars, with a record total of $954 billion—up 41% from $675 billion last year, according to Forbes. On the other hand, the dropouts include the likes of Byju Raveendran.
Topping the charts among Indian billionaires is Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, with a net worth of $116 billion. Ambani's wealth not only earns him the title of India's richest person but also places him as the first Asian to break into the exclusive $100-billion club, landing him the ninth spot in the global rankings.
Following closely behind Ambani is Gautam Adani, founder and chairman of Adani Group, who has bagged second position with a net worth of $84 billion.
Securing the third spot on the list is Shiv Nadar, co-founder of HCL Technologies, with a net worth of $36.9 billion.
Savitri Jindal, hailed as India's richest woman, occupies the fourth position with a net worth of $33.5 billion. Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharmaceuticals, rounds up the top five with a net worth of $26.7 billion.
This year's list also welcomes 25 new faces to the coveted billionaire club, signifying the growing prosperity and entrepreneurial spirit in the country.
List Of New Billionaires In India
Renuka Jagtiani (net worth: $4.8 billion)
Kabir Mulchandani (net worth: $2 billion)
Ajay Jaisinghani (net worth: $1.6 billion)
Ramesh Jaisinghani (net worth: $1.6 billion)
Onkar Kanwar (net worth: $1.5 billion)
Anil Gupta (net worth: $1.4 billion)
Ramesh Kunhikannan (net worth: $1.4 billion)
Vijay Agarwal (net worth: $1.3 billion)
Girdhari Jaisinghani (net worth: $1.3 billion)
Irfan Razack (net worth: $1.3 billion)
Noaman Razack (net worth: $1.3 billion)
Rezwan Razack (net worth: $1.3 billion)
Naresh Trehan (net worth: $1.3 billion)
Shivratan Agarwal (net worth: $1.2 billion)
Alpana Dangi (net worth: $1.2 billion)
Naresh Jain (net worth: $1.2 billion)
Shashishekar Pandit (net worth: $1.2 billion)
Subbamma Jasti (net worth: $1.1 billion)
Motilal Oswal (net worth: $1.1 billion)
Kalpana Parekh (net worth: $1.1 billion)
Lalit Khaitan (net worth: $1 billion)
Nikhil Merchant (net worth: $1 billion)
Pradeep Rathod (net worth: $1 billion)
Mahaveer Prasad Taparia (net worth: $1 billion)
Shivratan Taparia (net worth: $1 billion)