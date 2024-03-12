For Beauty Brands, Small Is Beautiful

Lipstick-to-skincare companies have found a way to stay relevant among Gen Z and millennial consumers in the highly competitive $16.8 billion market.

Brands, including Mars Cosmetics, Plum Goodness and Swiss Beauty, are opening more stores to woo shoppers in ways they can't online. These stores resemble those of deep-pocketed retailers like Reliance Retail-backed Tira in terms of service experience but aren't as large and spacious. They are smaller, cozier spaces that are just enough to stock its assortment of products and equipped with assistants to advise shoppers.

"Gone are those days when there was a need for brands to have a network of large, exclusive brand outlets... There is the internet for that," Saahil Nayar, chief executive officer of Swiss Beauty Cosmetics Pvt., said. "Small-format stores are proving to be more productive."

"This generation likes the informality of shopping in upmarket kiosks, where the experience is extremely elevated," Nayar said.

Swiss Beauty is available at about 25,000 retail touchpoints and also digitally. Even as online sales are growing, traditional exclusive brand outlets are no longer a viable concept, according to Nayar.

To cater to on-the-go consumers, Swiss Beauty plans to roll out kiosks. It is looking to open six such stores this quarter, taking its total count to 20 by the end of this fiscal.