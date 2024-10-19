Sneakerheads Rejoice! Foot Locker Steps Into India With Nykaa Fashion, Metro Brands

American multi-brand athleisure chain and sneaker giant Foot Locker formally launched in India on Saturday via a partnership with retail giants Nykaa and Metro Brands.

The sneaker retail chain formally opened its first store in New Delhi. As part of the three-way partnership, Metro Brands will operate Foot Locker's physical stores and Nykaa Fashion will operate the e-commerce business, FootLocker.in.

Foot Locker will also be available as a shop-in-shop on the Nykaa Fashion and Nykaa Man platforms.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit, Nykaa Chief Executive Officer Falguni Nayar and Metro Brands CEO Nissan Joseph said the growth of sneaker culture in India prompted them to take the call of entering this segment.

"The growth of athleisure and the sneaker industry in India is encouraging," Joseph said. "Foot Locker is a global leader in premium sneaker retail and the first-mover advantage will come into play as we tap this segment in India."