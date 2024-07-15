"Out of almost 11,000 users, 46% faced 'basket sneaking', or unauthorised additions of subscriptions, services, or products to customers' carts without consent, according to a survey by LocalCircles.The survey, which gathered responses from 32,000 users across 249 districts, underscored the need for greater accountability and clarity in how these platforms operate. .Zomato Hikes Platform Fee To Rs 6 Per Order, Swiggy Teases Rs 7 Levy.Apart from this, 69% of respondents out of 10,859 said they had experienced 'bait and switch', where the estimated delivery time provided before placing an order significantly differs from the actual time it takes for the delivery to arrive..Hidden charges also emerged as a major issue, affecting 68% of 10,844 respondents, who indicated encountering undisclosed fees associated with their orders. These charges, not including taxes, are revealed only after the transaction concludes, highlighting a lack of upfront clarity that can impact consumer trust and satisfaction..The survey revealed that 61% of respondents were male, while 39% were female. Geographically, 48% of participants hail from tier-1 cities, 31% from tier-2, and 21% from tier-3, 4, and rural districts combined.'Usage of dark patterns by food delivery platforms has a negative impact on consumer trust, which will only hurt the growth of these platforms in the long run,' the survey summary said..Swiggy's Revenue From Food Delivery, Instamart Touches Rs 7,800 Crore In FY24 "