'Food Business May Become Bigger Than Edible Oil In Four Years': Saffola Owner Marico's MD

"What is more important is to focus on capability building, distribution and digital capability... We are also investing a lot in automation, and we are investing and exploring how to use AI and much more analytics in decision-making. We are not so capex-intensive. We will make judicious investments as and when necessary, in the capex," he said.

Marico is also investing in advertising and promotion with significant efficiency. According to Gupta, over the last couple of years, Marico has been among the few companies which have not reduced their advertising and promotion spend, despite cost and margin pressures.