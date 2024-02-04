Focus To Be On Concluding Ongoing Strategic Sales In FY25: DIPAM Secretary

"We had setbacks there. Initially our intent was to exit in tranches and going to the market as per order of Supreme Court, but subsequently we had setbacks because of the certain decisions taken by the promoter and management which was not consistent with our objective, like related party transaction. Now there are more uncertainties around demerger. The Ministry of Mines is closely examining all those issues and until these uncertainties are resolved, investors are not going to be interested in the stock and forthcoming in our share sale," Pandey said.