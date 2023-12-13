FMCG Volume Lags Real GDP Growth, Turnaround Likely To Take Six Months

India's fast-moving consumer goods industry is reeling from prolonged consumption slowdown, with no relief in sight at least in this financial year.

Top bosses of staples-to-soap companies expect demand to recover only in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, on the back of gradual uptick in rural sales, with inflation moderating, and as pricing corrections that companies have already initiated begin to flow through to reach the end consumers.

"It's been far too long since we saw an explosion of growth," Varun Berry, executive vice-chairman and managing director at Britannia Industries Ltd, told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of CII National FMCG Summit on Monday. He expects it will take six months for volume growth to return to normal levels, led by rural markets, which has been a laggard for several quarters now.

Dabur India Ltd. is seeing a volume pick-up in both urban and rural areas, said Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra. "But rural markets have not grown to the extent that we would want them to grow...In a couple of quarters, we expect the growth recovery to happen in the rural areas."

Malhotra also expects margins to go back to pre-Covid levels by end of the fiscal. Dabur aspires to achieve Ebitda margins of 20% in another year.

"In a consumption-driven economy where real GDP grew 5.9% over the last 15 years and real household consumption grew 6.1%, the FMCG industry demonstrated only a 3.4% volume growth," said Abheek Singhi, managing director and senior partner, chair of practices at Boston Consulting Group.