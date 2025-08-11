FMCG Sales Rise As Shops Stock Up Ahead Of Festivals

India’s fast-moving consumer goods sector appears to be on a recovery path as retailers stocked up for Raksha Bandhan and the upcoming festive period, boosting sales of staples and chocolates to makeup and soaps.

FMCG sales grew 8.6% year-on-year in July, showed data shared by retail intelligence firm Bizom, which tracks kirana sales. This is an uptick from 4.6% growth in June and 7.3% in the April-June quarter, when shops stocked less due to weak consumer demand, especially in urban markets.

In July, urban sales remained stable with a 6% growth. Rural markets drove growth, expanding by 10.3% versus 3.6% in June, according to Bizom data.

"While July sales are showing promise after a subdued June impacted by unseasonal rains and sluggish demand, it's too early to declare a full-fledged recovery for the sector at this stage," Harshit Bora, head of analytics at Bizom told NDTV Profit. "However, if the trend sustains, then July-September is on track to be a better quarter for FMCG companies."

The higher sales also partly reflect the passthrough of recent price hikes taken by companies to offset inflationary pressure on margins, he added.

Category-wise, chocolates and confectionary and branded commodities drove the recovery in packaged goods sales registering sales value growth of 16.1% and 20%, respectively, in July. Sales of dairy products grew 11.5%.

Beverages, however, is still to rebound. Personal care, too, has seen slower growth as consumer spends on discretionary products remain tepid.