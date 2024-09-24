FMCG Price Hikes To Remain Sustainable Amid Inflation Concerns: JP Morgan's Latika Chopra

The price hikes in the fast moving consumer goods sector is expected to remain sustainable amid inflation concerns, according to Latika Chopra, India FMCG Research, JP Morgan.

In recent months, innovation in the FMCG sector has accelerated significantly, with an increasing number of launches catering to the premium consumer segment. "The pace of innovation has stepped up, but more importantly, we are seeing more and more launches in the premium end of the consumer landscape," Chopra said.

This shift indicates a growing focus on quality and value-driven products as consumer preferences evolve, Chopra told NDTV Profit's Executive Editor Sajeet Manghat on the sidelines of JP Morgan India Investor Summit.