FMCG Firms Hike Prices By Up To 10% To Boost Profits As Demand Revival Lags

Fast-moving consumer goods companies are flexing their pricing power to boost revenue growth hit by a sustained slowdown in demand.

The roughly 10% price increases that makers of daily household goods have implemented across all categories so far in the fourth quarter, with the exception of soap and edible oil, corroborate this.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., India's largest consumer goods maker, has raised the prices of detergent brands—Rin and Surf Excel Quick Wash—by 3-4%, its distributors told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity. Peer Procter & Gamble has also raised the prices of its 700 gm and 1.5 kg Ariel detergent packs by up to 4% and 2.5%, respectively.

An Emkay report on their monthly price checks confirms that soap, edible oil and biscuits were the only three categories with negative prices, while there was incremental price hike in toothpaste, hair oil, detergents, shampoo, health food drinks, tea, and coffee.

In toothpaste, HUL has taken a 2-10% price increase for its Pepsodent range. Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. has hiked prices by up to 10% across variants including Charcoal Clean, Sensitive Clove and Strong Teeth. For Colgate Visible White, the price was hiked 15% for the 100 gm SKU.

As milk prices largely remained stable, HUL has taken a 1% price hike for Boost and a 4% price hike for Horlicks Chocolate Delight. Similarly, Cadbury has raised the price by 2% for Bournvita Pro Health and 4% for Bournvita Lil Champ. Zydus Wellness, too, effected a 5-8% price hike for Complan.

The topline growth of FMCG companies was weaker than expectations in the preceding quarter ended December. This was because the pricing growth in the market continued to tail off and expectations of demand recovery from Q3 FY24 didn't materialise. The management commentary on the demand outlook remains muted, with the companies now banking on recovery from the strong summer season, followed by better monsoons.

"In the near term, we remain cautiously optimistic," HUL's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Jawa said in a post-earnings media briefing. "We expect the gradual recovery in market demand to continue, aided by increased government spending, a recovery in winter crop sowing, and better crop realisations."

Rural income growth will be a key factor in determining the pace of recovery, said Jawa.

Among other companies, Emami Ltd. said it will take a price hike of 3%, while Dabur India Ltd. increased prices by 2.5% across its food portfolio in the third quarter, part of which has flowed in the current quarter. As for non-food, Dabur has taken a price hike of 8% for its 200-gm Meswak toothpaste. It has also taken a price hike of 5% for Dabur Sarso Amla hairoil. Marico Ltd. has also taken a 11% price hike for 200- and 300-ml stock-keeping units of Parachute.

"Price increases, definitely will come," according to Dabur Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra. "I think price increases going forward in the year will depend upon how inflation is actually trending."

Analysts expect further price hikes to help companies with earnings delivery. "Contrary to the common perception of FMCG companies effecting price cuts to pass raw-material benefits, players are emulating the case for price growth in line with inflation ahead," according to Nitin Gupta, senior research analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. "We now see the emergence of a scenario where further price hikes should help companies drive margins, which will support double-digit earnings momentum."