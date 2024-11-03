FMCG Companies Report Declining Margins Amid Inflation, Hint At Price Hike

Another FMCG maker Dabur India also said the demand environment was challenging in the September quarter marked by 'high food inflation and a resultant squeeze in urban demand.'

The maker of Dabur Chyawanprash, PudinHara and Real juice reported a decline of 17.65% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 417.52 crore and revenue from operations slipped 5.46% to Rs 3,028.59 crore.