FMCG CEOs Meet FSSAI Chief, Pitch For More Testing Facilities To Fight Food Adulteration
The CEOs also pointed out that food safety is the biggest challenge in smaller cities.
At least 50 top executives from packaged food companies met with G Kamala Vardhana Rao, chief executive officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, on Friday, where many of them stressed that food adulteration could be reduced by setting up more well-equipped testing laboratories in India, according to people aware of the matter.
Their proposal comes amid multiple incidents involving packaged food companies producing adulterated products, failing to comply with regulations, and evading testing protocols. The most recent controversy centres on spice brands, such as MDH and Everest, which were banned in Hong Kong and a few other countries for allegedly containing a cancer-causing pesticide.
In light of this, the CEOs also stressed the need to train food safety officers to enhance their understanding of surveillance and advocated addressing safety challenges right at the farming stage, the people told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.
Other than the spice companies, brands that have faced scrutiny both in India and abroad in the past include Nestle's Maggi and Patanjali.
The issue assumes significance as the festive season approaches, a time when companies may be tempted to compromise food safety to meet heightened demand.
During the meeting, the CEOs also pointed out that food safety is the biggest challenge in smaller cities. They pitched for ease of regulations pertaining to packaging and labelling to improve transparency. The CEOs suggested that the use of QR codes could simplify communication and urged the government to endorse the implementation of such reforms, the people said.
The industry stakeholders also highlighted the need to avoid frequent regulatory changes to business continuity in a seamless manner, they said.
Additionally, the CEOs also pointed out that the ongoing delays in export consignments due to non-smooth processes are impacting business. After the Red Sea crisis, the clearance time has increased from four–five days to 12–15 days. They also called for the need for unification of standards with international norms, expressing concerns that the current system involves excessive paperwork. The need for recertification complicates exports.
The FSSAI chief assured the CEO panel that it will work with its scientific committee to study the issues raised by the industry. The meeting concluded with a call for quick and early decisions on industry matters.