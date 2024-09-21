FMCG CEOs Meet FSSAI Chief, Pitch For More Testing Facilities To Fight Food Adulteration

At least 50 top executives from packaged food companies met with G Kamala Vardhana Rao, chief executive officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, on Friday, where many of them stressed that food adulteration could be reduced by setting up more well-equipped testing laboratories in India, according to people aware of the matter.

Their proposal comes amid multiple incidents involving packaged food companies producing adulterated products, failing to comply with regulations, and evading testing protocols. The most recent controversy centres on spice brands, such as MDH and Everest, which were banned in Hong Kong and a few other countries for allegedly containing a cancer-causing pesticide.

In light of this, the CEOs also stressed the need to train food safety officers to enhance their understanding of surveillance and advocated addressing safety challenges right at the farming stage, the people told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

Other than the spice companies, brands that have faced scrutiny both in India and abroad in the past include Nestle's Maggi and Patanjali.