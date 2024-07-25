FMCG Brands Are Finding It Hard To Sustain Launches Amid Rising Competition: Kantar

Consumer goods companies are increasingly facing the daunting task of sustaining new product launches, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private study showed.

According to a study by research firm Kantar, only 6% of stock-keeping units achieved a penetration of 1% in the launch year in 2019, or pre-Covid, but even fewer brands have sustained success beyond their initial introduction in 2022.

"Launching new products is becoming more difficult than ever," K Ramakrishnan, managing director at Kantar Worldpanel, told NDTV Profit.

The key factors contributing to this trend are the multiplicity of consumer offerings and the higher acceptance of new players. "There is a limit to how much consumers can expand their consumption basket, so they inherently trade off one item for another," he said.

The share of new brands in top launches increased to 39% in 2022 from 22% in 2019. "If a brand is meaningfully different, it stands a fair chance of capturing a significant share of new consumers," Ramakrishnan said.