FM Sitharaman Raps Tax Officials After Chennai Customs Corruption Claims

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday came down heavily on instances of corruption within the tax machinery, saying a few "black sheep" were tarnishing the image of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Her remarks come in the backdrop of the recent Chennai Customs bribery case, in which a Tamil Nadu-based importer Wintrack alleged corruption by officials.

"The people of India are disappointed. A few officials are so disserving to the institution,” Sitharaman said at the inauguration of the CGST Bhawan in Ghaziabad, addressing senior GST and customs officers.

Expressing sharp disapproval of corrupt conduct in field formations, she added that such behaviour makes her feel very "disappointed."