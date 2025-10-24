FM Sitharaman Raps Tax Officials After Chennai Customs Corruption Claims
Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks come in the backdrop of the recent Chennai Customs bribery case, in which a Tamil Nadu-based importer Wintrack alleged corruption by officials.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday came down heavily on instances of corruption within the tax machinery, saying a few "black sheep" were tarnishing the image of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).
"The people of India are disappointed. A few officials are so disserving to the institution,” Sitharaman said at the inauguration of the CGST Bhawan in Ghaziabad, addressing senior GST and customs officers.
Expressing sharp disapproval of corrupt conduct in field formations, she added that such behaviour makes her feel very "disappointed."
The minister reminded officials that integrity and fairness were non-negotiable in tax administration. "Galat kiya toh khair nahi, sahi kiya toh vair nahi should be the motto for GST investigations," she said, urging officers to act decisively against wrongdoing while protecting honest taxpayers.
Sitharaman directed CGST and customs field formations to strengthen internal vigilance, set up dedicated teams to address grievances swiftly, and use technology to detect wrongful input-tax-credit claims and fake invoices. She also called for a mapping mechanism to identify recurring complaints and systemic issues.
Disciplinary proceedings against erring officials, she said, must be completed expeditiously and without procrastination. "Don’t wait for guidelines, solve problems with a thinking mind," she told officers, signalling the ministry’s impatience with procedural delays and corruption.