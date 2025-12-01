FM Says Finance Ministry Does Not Advise LIC On Investments, Adani Investments As Per SOPs

Detailing checks-and-balances that have been put in place, she said the investment functions of LIC are verified by concurrent auditors, statutory auditors, system auditors, internal financial control (IFC) auditors and internal vigilance team.

"Periodical inspections are also done by the sector Regulator IRDAI in this regard," she said. "There is no direct oversight by the Government on investments made by LIC."

Detailing LIC's top investments, she said among the private firms, the insurer had the highest equity investment of Rs 40,901.38 crore in Reliance Industries Ltd, followed by Rs 38,846.33 crore in Infosys, Rs 31,926.89 crore in Tata Consultancy Services, Rs 31,664.69 crore in HDFC Bank and Rs 30,133.49 crore in Hindustan Unilever.