Flutter Shuts Money-Based Online Games In India, Sees Rs 1,750 Crore Revenue Loss

Flutter Entertainment has shut down its money-based online gaming operations in India following a law passed last week banning real-money online games. Chief Executive Officer Peter Jackson said he was "extremely disappointed" by the development, news agency Reuters reported.

The company halted operations of its subsidiary Junglee, which employs over 1,100 people. Flutter had projected its Indian business to generate around $200 million (Rs 1,750 crore) in revenue and $50 million in adjusted Ebitda in 2025, but did not issue an updated forecast.

Jackson warned the ban could push users towards unregulated platforms that lack consumer safeguards and make no contribution to the local economy.