Florintree Capital Sells Entire 10.71% Stake In Data Patterns For Rs 1,101.6 Crore

Data Patterns Ltd. saw the exit of its public shareholder through an open market transaction on Friday.

Florintree Capital Partners LLP divested its entire 10.71% stake for Rs 1,101.57 crore through an open market transaction.

It sold 59.96 lakh shares at Rs 1,837 apiece on the stock exchange, according to block deal data.

Government of Singapore mopped up 31.47 lakh shares (5.62%), Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 7.1 lakh shares (1.26%), Mathew Cyriac acquired 6.8 lakh shares (1.21%) and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 4.55 lakh shares (0.81%) at Rs 1,837 apiece.

Shares of Data Patterns closed 8.79% higher at Rs 2,018.30 apiece, as compared with a 0.52% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.