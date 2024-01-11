Flipkart's Former Head Of New Businesses Adarsh Menon Joins Zoomcar

Flipkart's former head of new businesses, Adarsh Menon, has joined newly-listed Zoomcar Holdings Inc. to lead the car rental company's business.

In his new role, Menon will be responsible for all aspects of growth, operations, and customer experience for the company, Zoomcar said in a statement on Thursday.

Menon has joined Zoomcar after an eight-and-a-half-year stint with Flipkart and a twelve-year stint with Hindustan Unilever. In his last role at Flipkart, he was heading all of Flipkart’s new businesses: ClearTrip, Shopsy and ReCommerce.

"Adarsh’s diverse skillsets and seasoned leadership will play an instrumental role in continuing to scale our business," said Greg Moran, chief executive officer and co-founder of Zoomcar.

Zoomcar had listed on Nasdaq following the completion of a SPAC merger with Innovative International that was agreed upon in October last year. It was founded 10 years ago and its main markets are India, Indonesia and Egypt. The company claims to have over 25,000 cars on its platform.