Flipkart, Zomato, Reliance Among 26 E-Commerce Giants Declare Compliance To Eliminate Dark Patterns

26 leading e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, Blinkit, Reliance Retail, Swiggy, Zomato, and Tata 1mg have voluntarily declared compliance with India’s guidelines to eliminate dark patterns. These companies confirmed through self-audits or third-party reviews that their platforms are free from manipulative design practices, marking a major step toward building a transparent and ethical digital marketplace, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution siad in a PIB on Thursday.

"These platforms have conducted internal self-audits or third-party audits to identify, assess and eliminate any presence of dark patterns. All 26 companies have declared that their platforms are free from dark patterns and do not deploy any manipulative user interface designs," the release said.

The proactive industry-wide compliance demonstrates a strong commitment towards consumer transparency, fair trade practices, and ethical digital ecosystems. This voluntary alignment underscores the fact that consumer protection and business growth can go hand-in-hand, strengthening brand trust and long-term credibility, the release further added.

The Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, notified on 30 November 2023, identify and prohibit 13 dark patterns including:

False Urgency

Basket Sneaking

Confirm Shaming

Forced Action

Subscription Trap

Interface Interference

Bait & Switch

Drip Pricing

Disguised Advertisements

Nagging

Trick Wording

SaaS Billing

Rogue Malware

List of Platforms That Submitted Self-Audit Declarations as follows: