Flipkart To Initiate Same-Day Delivery In 20 Cities From February; Details Here
The items listed in the same-day delivery include mobile phones, fashion items, beauty products, lifestyle goods, books, home appliances, and electronics.
E-commerce company Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it would be rolling out same-day delivery of products in 20 metro and non-metro cities. The initiative is slated to start in February.
The company said customers in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri and Vijayawada can avail this service and get their products delivered before midnight if they place their orders by 1 pm.
Statement From Flipkart
Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, head of supply chain, customer experience & recommerce business, Flipkart Group, said, "Considering that customers not just from metro cities, but even non-metros cities love to shop on Flipkart, we are working to provide same day delivery to 20 cities, reinforcing our commitment to staying at the forefront of customer satisfaction. We will further scale it in the months to come, to include more cities and more categories, including large appliances."
The items listed in the same-day delivery include mobile phones, fashion items, beauty products, lifestyle goods, books, home appliances, and electronics.
Flipkart has said that they have invested heavily in the infrastructure and transportation for same-day delivery services across multiple cities. The company is actively building an extensive network of fulfilment centres to support this initiative.