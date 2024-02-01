Flipkart To Initiate Same-Day Delivery In 20 Cities From February; Details Here

Hemant Badri, senior vice-president, head of supply chain, customer experience & recommerce business, Flipkart Group, said, "Considering that customers not just from metro cities, but even non-metros cities love to shop on Flipkart, we are working to provide same day delivery to 20 cities, reinforcing our commitment to staying at the forefront of customer satisfaction. We will further scale it in the months to come, to include more cities and more categories, including large appliances."