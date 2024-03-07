Flipkart Plans Quick-Commerce Foray In Coming Months

Flipkart is looking to foray into quick-commerce, as the e-commerce giant takes a punt on grabbing market share from incumbents Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Zomato's Blinkit.

The platform is looking to deliver a wider range of products with more speed, a spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are committed to meeting evolving customer expectations and delivering excellence in value, selection and speed, with more initiatives expected on this front in the coming months," the spokesperson said.

"We constantly work towards delivering a wide range of products to customers with speed," the statement read. "Over the past few months, we have made several investments to enhance our delivery capabilities, including adding same-day delivery in 20 cities. This covers mobiles, essential items, electronics, home appliances, fashion, books and lifestyle products."

The Bengaluru-based company didn't comment on potential timelines, whether a specific sub-brand would be launched within the Flipkart umbrella, or the details of the cities it would launch in.

Entrackr reported the development first.

During the pandemic, it launched a service called Flipkart Quick, which promised delivery of essentials and other supplies within 90 minutes. The service was discontinued, but the new quick-commerce offering could potentially be branded the same.