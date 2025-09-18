Flipkart Completes Self-Audit On Dark Patterns, Submits Declaration To Consumer Affairs Ministry

The Flipkart Group has announced the completion of a comprehensive self-audit across its digital platforms, aligning with the Central Consumer Protection Authority guidelines on the prevention and regulation of dark patterns, as per a press release on Thursday.

The exercise, which covered Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip, reflects the group's efforts to reinforce transparency, accountability, and consumer protection, as per the release. The declaration of audit completion has been formally submitted to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

The audit was conducted in line with the CCPA's 2023 and 2025 advisories aimed at curbing dark patterns — misleading or manipulative digital practices that can compromise consumer choice.

According to the company, the process is part of its long-standing commitment to fair design practices, ethical policies, and consumer-centric communication.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said the initiative underlines the company's role as a responsible digital marketplace. "We are deeply committed to ensuring every consumer interaction is built on transparency and trust. Our recent self-audit across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, and Cleartrip is a testament to that commitment," he said.

"This proactive step aligns with the government's vision of a transparent digital economy, and we will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and other stakeholders to strengthen consumer protection," he added.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs welcomed the initiative. Secretary Nidhi Khare, IAS, said, "The Ministry appreciates Flipkart's proactive step in completing a comprehensive self-audit on dark patterns. This demonstrates a clear commitment to putting consumer interests first. Such initiatives are vital for strengthening trust in e-commerce and will serve as a significant benchmark for other platforms."

With this move, Flipkart Group is now among the first major Indian e-commerce companies to publicly declare compliance with evolving digital consumer protection norms.