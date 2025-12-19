Business NewsBusinessFlipkart Buys Majority Stake In Minivet AI — Details Inside
ADVERTISEMENT

Flipkart Buys Majority Stake In Minivet AI — Details Inside

The E-commerce company did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition, including the quantum of stake bought or size of deal.

19 Dec 2025, 01:52 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
flipkart
Minivet AI focuses on generative video for e-commerce, transforming static product catalogs into rich, engaging video content at scale.

 (Flipkart. Photo: Anirudh Saligrama/NDTV Profit)

Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Ecommerce company Flipkart on Friday said it has acquired a majority stake in Minivet AI, an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning solutions provider.

The acquisition is a strategic move to build and invest in core Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, at a time when e-commerce is rapidly shifting towards visual, conversational, and AI-led discovery, the Walmart-backed ecommerce firm said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition, including the quantum of stake bought or size of deal.

'Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced it executed definitive documents to acquire a majority stake in Minivet AI, an innovative AI/ML solutions provider founded in 2024,' it said.

The latest move is expected to accelerate the transition to a more intuitive, interactive, and immersive shopping experience for e-commerce platforms, including Flipkart, it said.

ALSO READ

Shriram Finance Share Price Rallies As MUFG Looks To Acquire 20% Stake In Co
Opinion
Shriram Finance Share Price Rallies As MUFG Looks To Acquire 20% Stake In Co
Read More

Minivet AI focuses on generative video for e-commerce, transforming static product catalogs into rich, engaging video content at scale.

'Built on a foundation of sophisticated model orchestration and deep performance optimisation, the platform delivers quality results at a fraction of traditional production costs,' according to Flipkart.

Beyond video, Minivet AI offers a wider suite of e-commerce AI capabilities, positioning the company as a full-stack AI partner and a foundational GenAI capability for online retail platforms, the release added.

ALSO READ

Bharti Airtel Approves 'First And Final Call' On Remaining Rs 15,700-Crore Rights Issue — Details Inside
Opinion
Bharti Airtel Approves 'First And Final Call' On Remaining Rs 15,700-Crore Rights Issue — Details Inside
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT