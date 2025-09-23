Flipkart, Amazon Mega Festive Sales: Which Platform Offers More Savings?

Flipkart and Amazon are all set to launch their biggest annual sales from Sept. 23. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival have already created a major buzz online. Both retailers are offering massive discounts across categories, from electronics to fashion.

The sales are kicking off just a day after the new GST rates came into effect on Sept. 22. The revised rates have made several items more affordable, which is likely to boost consumer spending.

Anticipating heavy demand, Flipkart has even made special arrangements at its Bengaluru office. Mattresses and pillows have been set up for employees working overnight shifts, showing the extent of anticipated demand surge during the festival sale.

On both platforms, many products are listed at 50–80% discount. There is a price cut of nearly 15-20% on newly launched smartphones and laptops too.

In addition, both platforms are offering extra savings through bank offers, cashback deals, and exchange bonuses. To maximise savings, customers should compare the deals offered by both e-commerce giants. After checking for an initial discount on MRP, customers should make sure to check which bank offers can get them the best deal overall.