Flipkart, Amazon Mega Festive Sales: Which Platform Offers More Savings?
The sales kick off just a day after the new GST rates came into effect on Sept. 22, setting the stage for a potential shopping boom as prices dropped across several categories.
Flipkart and Amazon are all set to launch their biggest annual sales from Sept. 23. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival have already created a major buzz online. Both retailers are offering massive discounts across categories, from electronics to fashion.
The sales are kicking off just a day after the new GST rates came into effect on Sept. 22. The revised rates have made several items more affordable, which is likely to boost consumer spending.
Anticipating heavy demand, Flipkart has even made special arrangements at its Bengaluru office. Mattresses and pillows have been set up for employees working overnight shifts, showing the extent of anticipated demand surge during the festival sale.
On both platforms, many products are listed at 50–80% discount. There is a price cut of nearly 15-20% on newly launched smartphones and laptops too.
In addition, both platforms are offering extra savings through bank offers, cashback deals, and exchange bonuses. To maximise savings, customers should compare the deals offered by both e-commerce giants. After checking for an initial discount on MRP, customers should make sure to check which bank offers can get them the best deal overall.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
As part of the mega sale, Amazon is offering up to 10% instant discount, with savings of up to Rs 1.4 lakh, depending on the payment method. SBI debit card users can get an instant discount of up to Rs 1.36 lakh. On the other hand, SBI credit card and credit card EMI users are eligible for an instant discount of up to Rs 1.4 lakh. The offer resets with every purchase, meaning users can enjoy the discount multiple times during the sale.
For Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users, there’s unlimited 5% cashback on purchases. Additionally, under the “Shop More, Save More” scheme, customers can get exclusive discounts up to 16 times throughout the sale, according to Amazon’s website.
Amazon Prime members with a premium subscription got access to the offers from Sept. 22 itself, helping them get early bird deals.
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Offers
Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, both offering a 10% instant discount on transactions made via credit and debit cards.
Beyond bank discounts, Flipkart is hoping to attract customers by offering a premium shopping experience. For this, its new Flipkart Minutes service will operate in 19 cities across over 3,000 pin codes. The e-commerce site will offer near-instant delivery on popular categories like smartphones, electronics, groceries, and beauty products.
Like Amazon, Flipkart is also offering up to 80% off on many items, including electronics, fashion, home appliances, and more. Flipkart Plus and BLACK members got early access to the deals.