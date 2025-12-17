'Flex': First Google Pay Credit Card Launched — Check Details

Google India has announced on Wednesday the launch of Flex by Google Pay, a UPI-powered, digital co-branded credit card developed in partnership with RuPay and Axis Bank.

The card will be available exclusively on the Google Pay platform, the company said in a post on X.

Flex aims to combine the convenience of the Unified Payments Interface with the benefits of a credit card, offering users a seamless digital experience without the need for physical cards. The card's listed benefits include simple digital application, pay anywhere option, instant rewards and flexible repayment.

According to Google, the product is designed to cater to India's growing preference for mobile-first financial solutions.

Interested users can join the waitlist for early access, Google India said. The launch marks a significant step in integrating credit functionality with UPI, which has become India's dominant payment method.

By partnering with RuPay and Axis Bank, Google Pay is positioning Flex as a solution for users seeking flexibility. For more details and to sign up for early access, users have been guided to Google Pay’s official platform.