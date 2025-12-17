'Flex': First Google Pay Credit Card Launched — Check Details
The card's listed benefits include simple digital application, pay anywhere option, instant rewards and flexible repayment.
Google India has announced on Wednesday the launch of Flex by Google Pay, a UPI-powered, digital co-branded credit card developed in partnership with RuPay and Axis Bank.
The card will be available exclusively on the Google Pay platform, the company said in a post on X.
Flex aims to combine the convenience of the Unified Payments Interface with the benefits of a credit card, offering users a seamless digital experience without the need for physical cards. The card's listed benefits include simple digital application, pay anywhere option, instant rewards and flexible repayment.
According to Google, the product is designed to cater to India's growing preference for mobile-first financial solutions.
Interested users can join the waitlist for early access, Google India said. The launch marks a significant step in integrating credit functionality with UPI, which has become India's dominant payment method.
By partnering with RuPay and Axis Bank, Google Pay is positioning Flex as a solution for users seeking flexibility. For more details and to sign up for early access, users have been guided to Google Pay’s official platform.
L&T Finance had earlier this year said it has partnered with Google Pay to offer personal loan products to its eligible users. This partnership is in line with the NBFC’s product diversification strategy and makes credit more accessible for consumers in a fast, seamless, and digital manner, L&T Finance had said in a statement.
The synergy is poised to not only enhance convenience but also play a pivotal role in advancing digital financial inclusion across India, empowering consumers to fulfil their financial aspirations with responsible credit, it said.
Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India, in June this year, had released new rules to improve consumer protection, increase transparency, and curb reckless lending. Apart from the regulatory changes, many banks have also implemented changes to credit card features and fees.