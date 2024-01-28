Flat Sizes In Top Seven Cities Rise 11% In 2023: Anarock

Flat sizes in India's top seven cities have grown at an average rate of 11% annually last year, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Kolkata being the only two to witness a reduction.

On an average, flats have expanded to 1,300 sq. ft. in 2023 from 1,175 sq. ft. in 2022 in places like the National Capital Region, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai, according to the latest research by Anarock Property Consultants Pvt. that was released on Sunday.

The demand for bigger-size homes was kickstarted by the pandemic, but 2023 saw the first significant surge since the stagnation in sizes witnessed during and since the Covid years.

Among the seven cities, the NCR saw the highest growth in average flat size in the last one year — from 1,375 sq. ft. in 2022 to 1,890 sq. ft. in 2023, representing a 37% rise.

Developers in the region are actively tracking demand and launching larger homes, complimented by the fact that homebuyer demand is skewed significantly towards luxury apartments, which are primarily defined by bigger sizes.