Five-Star Business Finance Shares: Nomura, Max Life, Morgan Stanley Among Buyers
Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE, HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. are among the other buyers.
Four foreign public shareholders of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. sold 14.56% stake for Rs 3,475.33 crore on Thursday in the company through an open market transaction.
TPG Asia VII SF PTE offloaded 2 crore shares or 6.85% and Norwest Venture Partners X Mauritius traded 80.46 lakh shares or 2.75%, at Rs 800.5 apiece, according to BSE data.
TPG Asia VII SF PTE and Norwest Venture Partners X Mauritius held 9.28% and 5.16% stake, respectively, in the company as of June 2024.
Peak Xv Partners, through its affiliates, traded 91.23 lakh shares or 3.11% and Sequoia Capital sold 54.13 lakh shares or 1.85%. Peak XV Partners growth investments II held a 3.77% stake in the company as of June 2024.
Nomura, through its affiliates, bought 93.92 lakh shares or 3.2%; Eastspring Investments India Equity Open Ltd. mopped up 24.87 lakh shares or 0.85%, at Rs 800.5 apiece.
Also, Max New York Life Insurance Co. Ltd. obtained 17.52 lakh shares or 0.59%, while Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased 16.83 lakh shares or 0.57%, at Rs 800.5 apiece.
Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE, HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. are among the other buyers.
Shares of Five-Star Business Finance closed 1.47% lower at Rs 769.10 apiece, compared to a 0.81% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty. The stock has risen 14.36% in the last 12 months and 8.48% year-to-date. The relative strength index was 60.64.