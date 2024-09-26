Five-Star Business Finance Shares: Nomura, Max Life, Morgan Stanley Among Buyers

Four foreign public shareholders of Five-Star Business Finance Ltd. sold 14.56% stake for Rs 3,475.33 crore on Thursday in the company through an open market transaction.

TPG Asia VII SF PTE offloaded 2 crore shares or 6.85% and Norwest Venture Partners X Mauritius traded 80.46 lakh shares or 2.75%, at Rs 800.5 apiece, according to BSE data.

TPG Asia VII SF PTE and Norwest Venture Partners X Mauritius held 9.28% and 5.16% stake, respectively, in the company as of June 2024.

Peak Xv Partners, through its affiliates, traded 91.23 lakh shares or 3.11% and Sequoia Capital sold 54.13 lakh shares or 1.85%. Peak XV Partners growth investments II held a 3.77% stake in the company as of June 2024.

Nomura, through its affiliates, bought 93.92 lakh shares or 3.2%; Eastspring Investments India Equity Open Ltd. mopped up 24.87 lakh shares or 0.85%, at Rs 800.5 apiece.

Also, Max New York Life Insurance Co. Ltd. obtained 17.52 lakh shares or 0.59%, while Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased 16.83 lakh shares or 0.57%, at Rs 800.5 apiece.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore PTE, HDFC Mutual Fund and SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. are among the other buyers.