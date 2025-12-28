Fittr Plans Diagnostic Labs Push, Eyes Preventive Healthcare Play Across India

Fittr is expanding into preventive healthcare and plans to set up diagnostic laboratories to combine testing with doctor consultations and monitoring, according to founder and Chief Executive Officer Jitendra Chouksey.

The company has earmarked up to Rs 15 crore to establish company-owned diagnostic labs in five metro cities. It also plans to work with partners to extend its diagnostic network to 5,000 pin codes across India, Chouksey said.

Fittr aims to shift from being a fitness-focused platform to a preventive healthcare ecosystem that integrates diagnostics, medical consultations, coaching and wearable monitoring to address non-communicable diseases.

“We are moving towards a preventive healthcare ecosystem, where we are combining diagnostics with doctor consultations, along with coaching and wearable monitoring,” Chouksey told PTI, adding that non-communicable diseases account for a large share of deaths in the country.

The company earlier focused on nutrition and training services delivered through its network of coaches. The shift comes as Fittr completes 10 years of operations.

Chouksey said 63% of deaths in India are linked to lifestyle-related non-communicable diseases. He said Fittr plans to focus on diabetes in 2026, citing its role in triggering cardiovascular conditions that result in more than 30 lakh deaths.

As part of the initiative, the company has launched a campaign offering diabetes tests at Re 1 to mark its tenth anniversary. Chouksey said Fittr plans to make other essential tests free in the future.

Fittr currently operates in 2,500 pin codes through a network of more than 200 labs. The company plans to expand diagnostics in five metro cities through company-owned labs while partnering with existing players in tier-two and tier-three cities to widen its reach.

For non-metro markets, Fittr has partnered with Healthians and is in discussions with other diagnostics providers to further expand coverage.

Chouksey said the company has provisioned Rs 10–15 crore for the lab expansion. Its Pune lab is operational, while facilities in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai will be set up in phases.

The company plans to increase diagnostic coverage to at least 5,000 pin codes across the country.

On funding, Chouksey said Fittr is cash positive and will fund the current expansion internally. He added that the company may consider raising capital in the future after the new labs reach profitability. Fittr has raised close to $20 million over the past 10 years, he said.