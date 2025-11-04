Fitch Upgrades Adani Ports & SEZ's Outlook To Stable And Retains 'BBB-' Rating

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the outlook on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating and unsecured note rating to 'Stable' from 'Negative' and affirmed the ratings at 'BBB-'.

The contagion risk associated with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is easing, as the Adani Group has demonstrated access to diversified funding sources, Fitch Ratings said in an article on its website. The group is able to access various funding sources despite the November 2024 US indictment relating to certain board members of Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The Securities Exchange Board of India ruled that in September that Adani Group did not violate regulatory disclosure norms or constitute market manipulation, as alleged in 2023 in Hindenburg report.

Adani Group continued to invest in projects with capital expenditure increasing the first half of the financial year ending in March 2026.