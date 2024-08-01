FirstCry To Open 350 New Stores Using IPO Proceeds: CEO Supam Maheshwari

Brainbees Solutions Ltd. plans to open 350 new FirstCry stores in the next three years by using the proceeds from the upcoming initial public offering, Chief Executive Officer Supam Maheshwari said on Thursday.

The FirstCry parent firm is aiming to raise up to Rs 4,193.7 crore, including a fresh issue of Rs 1,666 crore and an offer-for-sale component consisting of 5.43 crore shares. The three-day public issue will open on Aug. 6, and the company will raise funds from its anchor investors on Aug. 5.

The funds raised from the IPO will be used to fuel the company's expansion plans, enhance its online and offline presence, and drive profitability in the coming years.

"Currently, 68% of our total 1,050 stores are franchise-operated, while the new stores will be company-owned," Maheshwari told NDTV Profit. "But we plan to expand in both segments."

The company, with 1.65 million stockkeeping units across 7,500 brands, is the largest multi-category mother, baby, and kids' product brand in India and Asia-Pacific, excluding China, the managing director said.

"We operate in all the demand pockets that a new mother could buy from. Our online store contributes to 75% of the GMV (gross merchandise value), and our 1,000+ stores give us close to 25–26% of the GMV. We recently forayed into supplying our home brands to pharmacies and supermarkets as well," he said.